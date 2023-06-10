“Supernatural” / “Gotham Knights” Star Misha Collins on Playing Harvey Dent
June 10, 2023 5:14AM CDT
Misha stole almost everything from the Supernatural set, hopes the GISH will return soon and wants to make the world a better place. See him as Harvey Dent in “Gotham Knights” on the CW. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.
More about: