Surviving and Thriving: Gloria Gaynor’s Galentine’s Day Today

February 13, 2024 1:19AM CST
Fathom Events / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Discover Gloria Gaynor’s triumphant journey and the inspiration behind her movie “I Will Survive” in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.
From overcoming adversity to spreading messages of hope, learn how her music touches souls worldwide. Catch the exclusive Galentine’s Day screening of her film and delve into her incredible story of resilience and passion.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

