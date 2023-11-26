Tales from the Frontline: Ian Fritz’s Taliban Revelation

Join us Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon with the remarkable journey of former Air Force linguist turned author, Ian Fritz. In his book ‘What the Taliban Told Me,’ Fritz humanizes the Taliban, sharing his profound experiences. Discover why putting a face on the Taliban was crucial for him and how writing this memoir was a soul-easing journey. Uncover his insights on the Air Force brotherhood and the evolving perceptions of the Taliban. Plus, catch a glimpse of Ian Fritz beyond his book with the Rockin’ 8, where he reveals his bookish habits, where he wants to live and more. Don’t miss this engaging interview that offers a unique perspective on his time in Afghanistan and the experiences that shaped Fritz’s life.

