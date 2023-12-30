Tales of Triumph: Paul Cowsill Reveals The Cowsills’ Enduring Spirit

Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills shares insights into the iconic band’s legacy. From their rise to fame with tight harmonies to their latest holiday EP, Paul reflects on resilience, family bonds, and the enduring power of music. He opens up about the band’s untold stories – their triumphs and challenges, heartwarming holiday memories, and what the future may hold for the musical Cowsill dynasty. Join Sean Dillon Beyond the Mic for an exclusive, laughter-filled conversation full of nostalgia, candor, and a behind-the-scenes look at this iconic musical family.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.