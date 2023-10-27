Tasting History: Max Miller’s Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook

Join Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon for a conversation with YouTube sensation Max Miller from “Tasting History.”

Discover the culinary journey that led Max from Disney Cruise Lines to a thriving YouTube channel with 1.7 million subscribers. Uncover the fascinating world of historical foods and learn about his cookbook.

Get insights into Max’s favorite recipes and the one he left out. Find out about the evolution of “Tasting History” and more. Don’t miss this engaging conversation that goes Beyond the Mic!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.