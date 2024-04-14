Tech Sees Eight-Game Winning Streak Snapped Saturday at TCU

FORT WORTH – Fresh off a commanding 7-1 victory on Friday, Texas Tech Baseball program suffered its first loss in over two weeks, falling to TCU 4-2 Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Texas Tech (26-10, 9-8 Big 12) who was paced by Austin Green and Cade McGee in the setback. McGee went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double and a walk, while Green went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Junior Kyle Robinson took a tough-luck loss on Saturday, as the righty pitched into the seventh before exiting the game with 99 pitches thrown. Robinson allowed three runs and seven hits striking out four in his 6.1 innings of work.

TCU (26-20, 6-11 Big 12) struck first on Saturday afternoon when Chase Brunson, who led of the game with a single and advanced to second on a grounder, scored on a single that deflected off a Red Raider and skirted into center.

Down 1-0, Tech quickly responded in the second, using a McGee double into the left field corner to score Drew Woodcox and Owen Washburn from first and second base respectively.

Armed with the lead, Robinson fired a zero in the second, before allowing the second run of the ballgame in the third when with two outs a fly ball to center eluded Damian Bravo and fell for a triple.

The game remained 2-2 until the home half of the sixth, when a two-out single from Luke Boyers scored the go-ahead run off Robinson.

In the eighth, TCU added one more run when a lead-off error came around to score.

Tech had its chances off TCU relievers Ben Abeldt and Kole Klecker, including in the ninth when McGee walked and Green singled to open the frame, but the Horned Frogs used three straight punchouts from Klecker to hand Tech its first loss since Mar. 29 at UCF.

Abedlt threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win while Klecker tossed a perfect ninth for the save.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders will turn to freshman Mac Heuer on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Lupton Stadium for the pivotal rubber-game is set for 1 p.m.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics