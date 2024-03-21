Texas Tech Bobblehead Unveiled for March Madness

This morning, to celebrate March Madness and the start of the NCAA Tournament, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed Texas Tech Red Raiders Bobblehead. Later today, Texas Tech will tip off against NC State in the NCAA Tournament. The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of Texas Tech.

The bobbleheads are now available in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store at this link. They are expected to ship in August and are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2024. Standing on a scarlet and black base with a backing featuring the Texas Tech Red Raiders logo, the Raider Red bobblehead, sporty his trademark bushy mustache, is wearing a black uniform with No. 1 on his jersey and both index fingers raised.

Seeded 6th in the South Region, Texas Tech will take on 11th-seeded NC State in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21st in Pittsburgh.

Before the 1971 football season, the Southwest Conference passed a rule which restricted bringing live animal mascots to out-of-town games. Thus, the Masked Rider, Tech’s official mascot, would not be able to travel representing the university. Jim Gaspard, a member of the male spirit squad organization, Saddle Tramps, created Raider Red, a Wild West character with an oversized cowboy hat, from drawings from Dirk West to represent Tech at away football games. He was first seen publicly on September 10th, 1971. Raider Red, the 2012 National Mascot of the Year and two-time NCA Mascot National Champion (2021 and 2022), makes more than 350 public appearances a year.

“We’re excited to unveil this Texas Tech Bobblehead in conjunction with March Madness as the Red Raiders is dancing in March again,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead is the perfect way for Texas Tech fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride!”