Texas Tech completes Masked Rider Open meet

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team concluded the final day of the Masked Rider Open at the Fuller Track and Field Complex Saturday evening.

The men’s 4×100 season debut finished with a time of 39.05, good for the No. 2 time in the country as of Saturday evening. The quartet consisted of Antoine Andrews (leadoff), Shawn Brown (second leg), Jalen Drayden (third leg) and Josh Bour (anchor leg).

Over in the men’s pole vault Sean Gribble paced the way in the 1-2-3 Red Raider finish clearing 5.19m (17-0 ½). Carson Dittel was behind him at 5.04m (16-6 ½) as Colton Naffziger rounded out the top-3 at 4.89m (16-0 ½).

Devin Roberson and Zoe Burleson led the men’s and women’s teams, respectively, in the discus. Roberson went 57.35m (188-2), while Burleson landed a mark of 54.84m (179-10).

Ayanna Jones and Tahj Jones (no relation) paced Tech in the long jump with a pair of first-place outings. A. Jones leaped 6.18m (20-3 ½, 1.9w) on the women’s side as T. Jones leaped 7.56 (24-9 ¾, 2.1w).

Oskar Edlund finished first in the 400m hurdles with a season opener of 50.06 – his PB is 49.94. On the women’s side, Magi’ Harris also took first with a season opener of 59.76 – her PB is 58.99.

The women’s pole vault competition saw a 1-2-3 finish led by Mackenzie Haywar and Kashlee Dickinson both clearing 4.26m (13-11 ¾). Olivia Cade placed third clearing 3.91m (12-10).

Notables

Isaac Hernandez started the meet for Tech at 9:20 a.m. running in the 5k as he placed 2nd with a time of 14:45.60, his first collegiate 5k

DeVontae Ford placed 1st in the 110 hurdles at 13.71 (3.3w)

Success Umukoro ran a 200m time of 23.47 to finish 2nd

Ernest Cheruiyot, the Big 12 indoor 5k champion made his outdoor debut winning the 1500m with a time of 3:49.80.

Up Next

The Raiders will compete in Austin next week (Mar. 28-30) in the 96th annual Texas Relays.

