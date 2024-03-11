Texas Tech men win national title again

BOSTON – The Texas Tech men captured the 2024 NCAA Indoor title scoring 50.5 points for the program’s second national title and first one indoors, Saturday evening at the TRACK at New Balance.

Top-5 Men’s Teams

Texas Tech – 50.5

Arkansas – 41

Florida – 39

Northern Arizona – 31

North Carolina – 26

The Tech men started off the day scoring 3.5 points as Omamuyovwi Erhire tied for fifth in the high jump as he cleared 2.18m (7-1 ¾). About two hours later, Tech scored 19 points in the 60m final, highlighted by Terrence Jones defending his title with a run of 6.56. Don’Dre Swint finished in third at 6.60 as Caleb Dean finished sixth with a time of 6.67.

About 30 minutes later, Dean, after placing second last year in the 60m hurdles, this time took the title in a time of 7.56. Prior to that, Shaemar Uter gave Tech crucial points in the 400m final as he finished sixth with a time of 45.94.

From there, Jones took care of business in the 200m final clocking at 20.23 to complete the double. Going into the 4×400 finale, Tech held a 5.5-point advantage over the slim favorite entering the week, Arkansas. Running in the second heat, Dean, Carl Hicks, Josh Bour and Uter combined for a time of 3:03.37 – the fourth fastest overall. The title was officially clinched when Arkansas turned in a time of 3:04.77, finishing eighth overall.

The women’s portion of the meet took place bout 30 mins after the men’s competition concluded. Ruta Lasmane shattered the school record and set a new PB with a mark of 14.47m (47-5 ¾). Lasmane become’s the schools second female triple jumper to win the title indoor (Ruth Usoro, 2021).

Notables

Alyssa Colbert placed 8 th in the women’s 60m final with a time of 7.22

in the women’s 60m final with a time of 7.22 Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta finished 10 th in the triple jump at 13.23m (43-5)

in the triple jump at 13.23m (43-5) Kaithon McDonald placed 15th in the high jump at 2.10m (6-10 ¾)

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics