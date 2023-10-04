The Average Time Waiting in Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Went Down in 2023

If you’re thinking that the wait time in drive-thru lanes at fast-food restaurants has gone down, you’re not wrong. An annual study by Intouch Insight found that the average total time spent in a drive-thru lane went down 29 seconds in 2023. Wait times to place an order were also down by 25 seconds. However, Intouch Insight’s study found the average number of cars in line went from 2.76 in 2022 to 1.27 in 2023. Do you find yourself waiting not as long as you used to?