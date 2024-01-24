96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 65th Anniversary of The Day the Music Died

January 24, 2024 11:01AM CST
Share
Buddy Holly Center photo by Sean A Dillon

Join the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the tragedy. The museum will be open FREE to the public from 10 am – 5 pm.

Trolley tours will take place at 11:30 am and 1 pm to drive guests by four sites integral to Buddy’s life: Lubbock High School, Fair Park Coliseum, the original KDAV radio station on south MLK Blvd, and the City of Lubbock Cemetery where guests will have the opportunity to briefly get off the trolley at Buddy’s gravesite. Seating will be limited and there will be a $10 fee. To reserve your spot, please call (806)775-3560 or (806)775-3562.

The J.I. Allison House will be open for guests to view from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Education Coordinator, Tanis Blount, will give an in-depth gallery tour of both of the Buddy Holly galleries at 2 pm.

Screenings of the documentary “The Buddy I Knew,” a film by Buddy’s brother, Larry Holley, will play in our South Gallery all day.

Music Bingo will take place at 11:30am and 2:30pm. Put your knowledge of Buddy, Ritchie, and the Big Bopper’s music up against our Education Assistant, Caroline Cathey!

Children’s Activities in our Education Station will take place all day for children of all ages to enjoy!

###

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Mud On The TiresBrad Paisley
2:18am
Same Bar Different TownRyan Jewel
2:14am
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
2:11am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
2:07am
In Your LoveTyler Childers
2:04am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
2

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
3

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
4

City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations
5

Mudflap's Farm : EP 3 "Placing the Well"