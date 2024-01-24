The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 65th Anniversary of The Day the Music Died

Join the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the tragedy. The museum will be open FREE to the public from 10 am – 5 pm.

Trolley tours will take place at 11:30 am and 1 pm to drive guests by four sites integral to Buddy’s life: Lubbock High School, Fair Park Coliseum, the original KDAV radio station on south MLK Blvd, and the City of Lubbock Cemetery where guests will have the opportunity to briefly get off the trolley at Buddy’s gravesite. Seating will be limited and there will be a $10 fee. To reserve your spot, please call (806)775-3560 or (806)775-3562.

The J.I. Allison House will be open for guests to view from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Education Coordinator, Tanis Blount, will give an in-depth gallery tour of both of the Buddy Holly galleries at 2 pm.

Screenings of the documentary “The Buddy I Knew,” a film by Buddy’s brother, Larry Holley, will play in our South Gallery all day.

Music Bingo will take place at 11:30am and 2:30pm. Put your knowledge of Buddy, Ritchie, and the Big Bopper’s music up against our Education Assistant, Caroline Cathey!

Children’s Activities in our Education Station will take place all day for children of all ages to enjoy!

###