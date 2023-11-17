96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Musical Comedy Revelation: Kyle Gordon Unplugged

November 17, 2023 6:59AM CST
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join Beyond the Mic host Sean Dillon in a hilarious interview with actor and comedian Kyle Gordon, as they dive into his uproarious debut musical comedy album ‘Kyle Gordon is Great.’ From his infamous drywall punch in Kyle, Texas, to his inspirations in comedy and the impact of the pandemic on his craft, discover the quirky world of Kyle Gordon. Get ready for laughter, random questions, and a glimpse into the mind of this comedic genius on the latest Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

 

