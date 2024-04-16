The one apparel that’s dominating Bailey Zimmerman’s closet? Sports jerseys

Bailey Zimmerman may be a rising country star, but there still are days when he feels like he doesn’t have enough clothes.

“It’s so funny because the other day I was like, ‘Man, I ain’t got no clothes.’ And my buddy that lives with me goes, ‘Dude, you have so much clothes. What are you even talking about?’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t,” Bailey recalls in a press interview.

Well, Bailey’s friend and housemate was right.

“[My buddy] opened up my closet door, and he’s like, ‘That whole closet is jerseys and all the stuff you’ve got. And that’s just one closet, buddy. So yeah, you have a lot of clothes. Yes, you do,” Bailey continues.

If you’ve not seen Bailey live yet, he usually pays homage to cities he’s at by throwing on their hometown team’s sports jerseys whenever he’s singing at a sports venue.

So, the next time you see him in your hometown, don’t be surprised if he passes off as a local.

On the music front, Bailey’s current single, “Where It Ends,” is in the top 10 and making its way up the country charts. You can find it on his debut record, Religiously. The Album., out now.

