The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts
November 22, 2022 9:46AM CST
Wings barbecue chicken, white background.
Etiquette experts have been asked what thing SHOULDN’T you do this year at Thanksgiving
Their top answers include:
- Not RSVP-ing
- Ignoring The Schedule
- Bringing Dishes That Require Cooking
- Starting Tense Conversations
- Prying Into People’s Personal Business
- Asserting Yourself In The Kitchen Without Being Asked
- Not Letting The Host Know About An Allergy Or Dietary Restriction
- Only Talking To People You Know
- Showing Up Empty-Handed
- Assuming You Can Take Home The Leftovers
- Hanging Around Too Long After Dinner
They said, “Being together with family for holidays can be wonderful, it can also be taxing. Taking the time to plan and think strategically can make the difference between enjoying the interactions and pure dread.”
More about: