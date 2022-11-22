The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts

Wings barbecue chicken, white background.

Etiquette experts have been asked what thing SHOULDN’T you do this year at Thanksgiving

Their top answers include:

Not RSVP-ing

Ignoring The Schedule

Bringing Dishes That Require Cooking

Starting Tense Conversations

Prying Into People’s Personal Business

Asserting Yourself In The Kitchen Without Being Asked

Not Letting The Host Know About An Allergy Or Dietary Restriction

Only Talking To People You Know

Showing Up Empty-Handed

Assuming You Can Take Home The Leftovers

Hanging Around Too Long After Dinner

They said, “Being together with family for holidays can be wonderful, it can also be taxing. Taking the time to plan and think strategically can make the difference between enjoying the interactions and pure dread.”