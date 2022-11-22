96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts

November 22, 2022 9:46AM CST
The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts
Etiquette experts have been asked what thing SHOULDN’T you do this year at Thanksgiving

Their top answers include:

  • Not RSVP-ing
  • Ignoring The Schedule
  • Bringing Dishes That Require Cooking
  • Starting Tense Conversations
  • Prying Into People’s Personal Business
  • Asserting Yourself In The Kitchen Without Being Asked
  • Not Letting The Host Know About An Allergy Or Dietary Restriction
  • Only Talking To People You Know
  • Showing Up Empty-Handed
  • Assuming You Can Take Home The Leftovers
  • Hanging Around Too Long After Dinner

 

They said, “Being together with family for holidays can be wonderful, it can also be taxing. Taking the time to plan and think strategically can make the difference between enjoying the interactions and pure dread.”

 

