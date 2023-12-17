96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Sisterhood Unveiled: Liza Mundy on Women at the CIA

December 17, 2023 5:49AM CST
The Sisterhood Unveiled: Liza Mundy on Women at the CIA
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Let’s dive into the clandestine world of the CIA with award-winning journalist and bestselling author Liza Mundy. Unveiling ‘The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA,’ Mundy reveals her journey from Princeton to the CIA, discussing the importance of shedding light on the agency’s past. Learn about the profound impact of women within the CIA, all in an exclusive interview. Stay tuned for insights, anecdotes, and a glimpse into the hidden world of espionage.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

