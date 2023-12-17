The Sisterhood Unveiled: Liza Mundy on Women at the CIA

Let’s dive into the clandestine world of the CIA with award-winning journalist and bestselling author Liza Mundy. Unveiling ‘The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA,’ Mundy reveals her journey from Princeton to the CIA, discussing the importance of shedding light on the agency’s past. Learn about the profound impact of women within the CIA, all in an exclusive interview. Stay tuned for insights, anecdotes, and a glimpse into the hidden world of espionage.

