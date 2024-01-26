96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Untold Beatles: Revelations from a Roadie’s View

January 26, 2024 5:12AM CST
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Imagine being a fly on the wall during the heyday of the world’s most iconic rock band, The Beatles. Now, thanks to Kenneth Womack’s latest project, ‘Living the Beatles Legend’, we can get closer than ever to understanding the whirlwind of creativity, conflict, and camaraderie that propelled the Fab Four to stardom.

Kenneth Womack, a renowned Beatles scholar, has been granted unprecedented access to the diaries of the Beatles’ longtime roadie, Malcolm Evans. Through these intimate accounts, Womack brings to life the day-to-day experiences of a man who was much more than just a member of the crew; he was a witness to history.

The book emerges after a lengthy legal battle that nearly buried Evans’ diaries and memorabilia. In an unexpected twist, Yoko Ono, often vilified by Beatles fans, emerges as the hero who returned these lost treasures to Evans’ family, and ultimately to Womack. The diaries reveal the dense and dynamic life of the Beatles, offering an insider’s perspective on the band’s most private moments.

In our latest podcast episode, Womack shares fascinating anecdotes from the diaries, including a studio musician’s refusal to sing backup for the Beatles. These colorful tales offer a humanizing glimpse into the lives of the legends.

Womack’s conversation goes beyond the anecdotes, delving into the emotional landscape of the Beatles’ world. He describes the heartbreak of witnessing the band’s dissolution through Evans’ eyes, and the triumphs that came with their groundbreaking music.

