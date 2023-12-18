Things to do in Lubbock for Christmas 2023
Christmas is just a few days away, and below are a list of Christmas events and activities you can enjoy with the whole family and friends, right here in Lubbock:
What: The Jingle Experience
When: December 18th – 22nd
Where: 8901 U.S. 87 Unit #121
For more information, visit here.
What: Santa Paws and Pose
When: December 18th
Where: South Plains Mall, 6002 Slide Road
For more information, visit here.
What: It’s a Wonderful Life
When: December 20th
Where: Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Avenue
For more information, visit here.
What: Merry MAKEmas! Come + Go HoliDIY Craft Bar
When: December 22nd
Where: Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive
For more information, visit here.
What: Carriage Rides at Kingsgate
When: December 23rd
Where: Kingsgate Center, 4210 82nd Street
For more information, visit here.