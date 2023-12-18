Things to do in Lubbock for Christmas 2023

Christmas is just a few days away, and below are a list of Christmas events and activities you can enjoy with the whole family and friends, right here in Lubbock:

What: The Jingle Experience

When: December 18th – 22nd

Where: 8901 U.S. 87 Unit #121

For more information, visit here.

What: Santa Paws and Pose

When: December 18th

Where: South Plains Mall, 6002 Slide Road

For more information, visit here.

What: It’s a Wonderful Life

When: December 20th

Where: Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Avenue

For more information, visit here.

What: Merry MAKEmas! Come + Go HoliDIY Craft Bar

When: December 22nd

Where: Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive

For more information, visit here.

What: Carriage Rides at Kingsgate

When: December 23rd

Where: Kingsgate Center, 4210 82nd Street

For more information, visit here.