Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins On The Power Of Southern Grandmother’s Cooking

Although Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett support different college football teams, they both believe that Southern grandmothers are the best cooks. The longstanding pair talks about their philanthropic work in Uganda, tailgate customs, and the grandmothers whose cooking they will always remember in the newest episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast.

Lauren said, “I feel like it truly is the heart of the house, and we even designed [it] after our grandmothers. They have played such a huge role in our life… as important people, but especially when making a home a home. I think food just goes hand in hand with that, and my grandmothers, both of them, were so good at loving people well through their cooking and bringing families together and nobody makes it like your grandmother does.”

Thomas Rhett added, “But some of my most vivid childhood memories are my grandparents as a whole just cooking for holidays or my Mami down in South Georgia would make us tomato sandwiches for lunch. Bunny white bread … homegrown tomatoes with too much salt and pepper and mayonnaise… that’s kind of what I go back to as a kid. But Southern grandmommy and granddaddy cooking is kind of where I go in my head.”