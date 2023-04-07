96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap

April 7, 2023 9:16AM CDT
Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
ABC

Thomas Rhett his birthday with the person he loves the most.  On Thursday, March 30, the “Half of Me” singer turned 33. To celebrate, he went on a romantic horseback ride with his wife, Lauren Akins.  On Tuesday, the country singer shared a photo from his big day with his fans on social media. He did this to mark the occasion and to remind his fans to take it easy after a week of bad news.  “Wanted to say thank y’all for all the birthday love last week. This was how I spent my day – some light in a really heavy week. Love y’all,” Rhett captioned the picture of him and his wife on horseback.

 

