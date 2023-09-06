Tim McGraw Says He Would Have ‘Died’ If He Never Married Faith Hill

Tim McGraw could not be more grateful for Faith Hill. While appearing on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 radio show, the country music star explained how different his life could have been if he had not married the singer early in his career.

“I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old: A, I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground, and B, I would’ve died already with my career into the ground — one or the other. And it wouldn’t have ever been where it’s at now,” McGraw told the host.

After being married for multiple decades, the “Shotgun Rider” crooner and Hill figured out how to console each other as they both navigated the ups and downs of the music industry.