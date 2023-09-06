96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw Says He Would Have ‘Died’ If He Never Married Faith Hill

September 6, 2023 9:27AM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw Says He Would Have ‘Died’ If He Never Married Faith Hill
Getty Images

Tim McGraw could not be more grateful for Faith Hill.   While appearing on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 radio show, the country music star explained how different his life could have been if he had not married the singer early in his career.

“I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old: A, I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground, and B, I would’ve died already with my career into the ground — one or the other. And it wouldn’t have ever been where it’s at now,” McGraw told the host.

After being married for multiple decades, the “Shotgun Rider” crooner and Hill figured out how to console each other as they both navigated the ups and downs of the music industry.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
Lubbock

Recently Played

Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
12:40pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
12:37pm
Record YearEric Church
12:29pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
12:27pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
12:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
4

Empowering Education: YouTube's Study Hall Revolution with Hema Bajaj Misra
5

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener