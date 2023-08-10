96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober

August 10, 2023 9:13AM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
Getty Images

Without Faith Hill, according to Tim McGraw, his sobriety path would not have been possible.  McGraw said, “I don’t think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do.”  He continued, “It is not a linear path. There’s setbacks and there’s times you move forward and do great, and there’s times you set back.”  He added, “And that’ll probably be a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about and really continue to work at. And I think [my song ‘Hey Whiskey’] is helpful in that regard. It was very cathartic to me, in a lot of ways.”

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL

Recently Played

Looking For YouChris Young
3:42am
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
3:39am
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
3:36am
My GirlDylan Scott
3:32am
Smoke On My MindMichael David
3:29am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event
2

Discover Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail on the Lubbock Chilton Trail
3

The Silent Wings Museum Honors Spirit of ’45 Day
4

Nashville notes: Eli Winders’ upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina’s bracelet
5

State Senator Charles Perry Presents Art Award to Roberts ES Student