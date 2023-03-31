Tim McGraw’s Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You

It’s opening weekend for Major League Baseball and even your favorite artists are excited. That means it’s time to turn on the TV or head out to the ballpark to enjoy a game and take in the sights, smells, and tastes of an American pastime. Most people in country music are familiar with the fact that Tim McGraw’s dad, Tug McGraw, played Major League Baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Tim didn’t have too much of a relationship with his dad growing up, but he did get to see him play baseball, and he was influenced by that. On several occasions, the younger McGraw has been spotted taking in a Philadelphia Phillies game, wearing his dad’s jersey. Tim indulges when he goes the the ballpark to take in a baseball game. “Oh, I gotta have a hotdog … or two. Or three. Yeah, I love hotdogs, especially a good chili dog if I can find it!”