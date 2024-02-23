96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Toby Keith Just Had His Biggest Song Sales Week Ever

February 23, 2024 9:53AM CST
Toby Keith’s music is gaining popularity after his death. Forbes said that the singer’s posthumous Billboard Digital Song Sales chart week was his best.  With 27,000 sales, Keith’s “Don’t Let the Old Man In” was his best-selling song that week. It ranked second on the all-genre list, behind Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”   The Digital Song Sales chart featured eight Keith songs, including “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” “Should Have Been a Cowboy,” and “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American),” which were 7th and 8th.   “How Do You Like Me?” “As Good as I Once Was,” “American Soldier,” “I Love This Bar,” and Keith and Willie Nelson’s duet “Beer for My Horses” also made the 25-spot ranking.

