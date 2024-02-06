Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer – Update with Comments

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 07: (EDITORS NOTE; THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CREATED WITH THE USE OF DIGITAL FILTERS) Musician Toby Keith speaks onstage at ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute To The Troops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)

Toby Keith, the country music legend behind anthems that stirred both critics and millions of fans, passed away at the age of 62 after bravely battling stomach cancer.

Keith, known for hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” continued performing throughout his cancer treatments, showcasing his resilience.

Carrie Underwood & Alan Jackson gave their thoughts:

Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See… pic.twitter.com/9a2RauHo5p — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 6, 2024

Denise and I are saddened to hear about our friend @TobyKeith. Our prayers are with Tricia and the entire Keith family. – AJ pic.twitter.com/GGfjk1sf3y — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) February 6, 2024

His impactful career spanned the booming country era of the 1990s, marked by No. 1 Billboard hits such as “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

He was still playing his music, sharing his gift while fighting Cancer.

It was a special moment when Toby played his latest hit #DontLetTheOldManIn on stage in Las Vegas last month! pic.twitter.com/XkwbUPGXoK — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) January 28, 2024

And still loving his fans…

Weekend's here, good God almighty…let's _____! — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) January 20, 2024

This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine…-T pic.twitter.com/EC4RkVawwu — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 14, 2023

and giving tips to songwriters:

A little advice for all the songwriters out there… pic.twitter.com/5jyjEDives — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) January 19, 2024

Beyond his musical prowess, Keith was recognized for his outspoken patriotism, notably in post-9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” His bold opinions sometimes stirred controversy, as seen in conflicts with fellow artists, including a memorable feud with The Chicks. Despite his contentious side, Keith’s commitment to philanthropy shone through. He went on numerous USO tours to entertain and support troops overseas, raising millions for charitable causes. In 2005, he ventured into entrepreneurship, founding his record label, Show Dog, and later contributing to Show Dog-Universal Music.

His journey wasn’t just about music; it was a tale of resilience, passion, and the pursuit of artistic authenticity. Fans, country music stars, everyone loved his authenticity.

Just arriving at American idol and seeing the sad news in our country community. An iconic artist and a great man. Your songs turn every room into a good time pic.twitter.com/d2LUR27zvx — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) February 6, 2024

Young me learning from the legend. RIP Toby, we all shoulda been Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/MklIpuETS7 — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) February 6, 2024

I’m broken hearted by the news of my friend Toby Keith's passing. We shared many stages together & a deep love of the music business & the people in it. He was an amazing singer, songwriter, & performer. You will truly be missed my friend. I’ll see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/S1VBfkanJQ — Tracy Lawrence (@tracy_lawrence) February 6, 2024

My heart is truly broken… one of my best friends gone by this disease! RIP Big Dawg….. #fuckcancer https://t.co/itiPZZZC9X — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith was his own man. He set a great example for all of us in life and in death. He had one shot at this just like we all do and he did it his way. I paid attention to his life and his career. He had a swagger that was a little different than most because he knew who he… pic.twitter.com/WJZ9X2YQru — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) February 6, 2024

Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 6, 2024

We lost a giant in @TobyKeith. My condolences are with his family and those closest to him during this difficult time. Toby was a man among men, an American patriot who LOVED the troops, and a music legend. I am forever grateful for his impact on my life as a fan and friend. pic.twitter.com/ib7wqackkD — Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) February 6, 2024

All I’ll be listening to today… we lost a legend. Such a sad day #RIP pic.twitter.com/InTEHQ85bT — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 6, 2024

Used to cover this song back in the early days. RIP to one of the greatest country music songwriters of all time. You’ll be missed, @tobykeith. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/snweClGLqZ — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) February 6, 2024

Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith was a tried and true, red, white, and blue, AMERICAN BADASS! RIP TK, sure gonna miss ya Big Dog. Thanks for the music and all the great memories.

-Kid Rock — KidRock (@KidRock) February 6, 2024

"Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone. He relished being an outsider and doing things his way. For three decades, he reflected the defiant strength of the country music audience. His memory will continue to stand tall." —Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/NY5PF6bYm4 — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) February 6, 2024

too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear

rest in peace friend we love you — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith was a force to be reckoned with. 32 #1 hits, 30 years in the music business, a proficient songwriter, an unforgettable voice, and a staunch supporter of the US military. Not many people know what it takes to have a 30 year career, but you have to be incredibly tough. pic.twitter.com/pPJcmvp00h — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) February 6, 2024

.@TobyKeith was a powerhouse #CountryMusic icon who defined the last several decades of Country Music and influenced a generation of talent. Here at the Academy, we’ve been able to celebrate Toby countless times over the years, including twice as our ACM Entertainer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Zi7P2wFV4p — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 6, 2024

Many prayers for the Keith family. What a loss, but what an impact he made. No words. Rest in peace brother. Boomer Sooner#Okie #RIPTobyKeith pic.twitter.com/sOTYiQrKrj — bryan_white (@bryan_white) February 6, 2024

I still just don’t want to believe it … we had a lot of fun together on tour .. and when Toby would come to T-Roy’s dad’s bar the grapevine .. brother u we’re a very special person and hell of a musician!!! Love u daddy rest in peace!!! — Eddie Montgomery (@LuckymanEddie) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith was one of the first country artists I ever saw live. His music was everywhere when I was growing up. Defined both the ‘90s and 2000’s decades in country music. So many hits and so many underrated deep cuts. RIP to a legend. He’ll be missed. — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) February 6, 2024

My heart is bleeding for @tobykeith & his family. He was so kind, patriotic, loved his country and Loved his fans! My thoughts & everything I can muster goes to his wife & family in hopes that he gives them the strength! Sleep well my friend! It won’t be the same without you💔 pic.twitter.com/6WuFyLyM0y — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) February 6, 2024

So sorry to hear the news of Toby Keith’s passing, we took this picture backstage at the @Opry with his daughter (Krystal) who was performing on the show that evening. #restinpeace #memories pic.twitter.com/jliVfb6C5p — Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) February 6, 2024

My thoughts and prayers are with Toby’s family, Toby was someone I have truly looked up to and was always inspired by his music, his words, his passion for patriotism. An absolute legend who will never be forgotten. There will never be another one like Toby Keith. pic.twitter.com/8G8qpk1BHV — Chayce Beckham (@ChayceBeckham) February 6, 2024

Waking up to the devastating news about Toby Keith. 💔 This was pure Toby—a gifted entertainer w/a booming voice & heart of gold. I’ll never forget how it felt being on stage w/him. God bless Tricia & their kids. Rest easy, big man. Thanks for sharing your talents w/the world. pic.twitter.com/PkEYcBZHGA — Lisa Cornwell (@LisaMCornwell) February 6, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the Daniels' say goodbye to @tobykeith after a year & 1/2 battling stomach cancer. Prayers to his friends family & his many fans. We couldn't find a picture of Dad with him, but here's one of Mom & Theresa Tritt from the 2005 BMI Awards.-CD Jr. #RIP pic.twitter.com/CGnJZukBRB — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 6, 2024

Country music lost another legend. Lifting up a solo cup to you today, @tobykeith. pic.twitter.com/GYPnkjCutz — Wade Bowen (@WadeBowen) February 6, 2024

Toby was a man’s man. Honest, hardworking, a fearless truth teller in life and song. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/gryFU3ZFa8 — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) February 6, 2024

We will miss you Toby. Thank you for letting us tag along and taking us under your wing. pic.twitter.com/ZYQyjBT8mh — Eli Young Band (@EliYoungBand) February 6, 2024

Very low this morning. @tobykeith is treasured in this family and will certainly be missed. I know he was a believer and is with the Almighty. Much love to his family. You’re in our prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MA0POxlDbO — Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) February 6, 2024

We lost a great man and friend last night in Toby Keith. He never thought of himself before the other guy. He always brought something of value to the dance. He was always a breath of life! My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Rest easy Hoss! pic.twitter.com/2rBWbAigut — Skip Johnson (@CoachJohnsonOU) February 6, 2024

Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 6, 2024

Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024

Can’t believe we lost our dear personal friend, Toby Keith. Filled with deep sadness but flooded with wonderful memories too. He was as authentic as they come & did more for people than anyone will ever know. Please 🙏 for his entire family. Rest high on that mountain Big T. pic.twitter.com/8BhoJuee10 — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) February 6, 2024

thank you @tobykeith, you inspired me and the next generation of cowboys we’ll ride on with you and make sure our flag flies high pic.twitter.com/NuCSt7EWBz — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) February 6, 2024

Woke up to news that Toby Keith had passed…. He was a class act, a friend and one of the most talented guys you’ll ever meet… We’ll miss you down here man… Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/wEaQCvHQNJ — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) February 6, 2024

Remembering Toby Keith. ❤️ Forever a part of the #OUFamily. pic.twitter.com/jMJM6DDYhg — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) February 6, 2024

My heart is heavy today upon hearing that my friend Toby Keith has left us. 🙏

I’m so sad.

A true man’s man.

Boomer Sooner Big T. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith did things his way – amazing artist, songwriter, patriot and man of faith. I admired him and how he rolled. He and I shared a deep love for our military and I’m proud that he took his music to dangerous places in order to give American spirit to those protecting… — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) February 6, 2024

Thank you Toby for your unending kindness to me and The Big Time. I will never forget you. Love, Whitney https://t.co/9iQERNmuW0 — The Big Time with Whitney Allen (@thebigtime) February 6, 2024

Heartbroken. We traveled so many miles together—and laughed a lot. A lot. Thank you, brother, for a lifetime’s worth of stories to remember. We love you.

Praying for Toby’s family for comfort and peace. pic.twitter.com/rZ8URExoCr — Sawyer Brown (@SawyerBrownBand) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace. pic.twitter.com/TJB5dUy67K — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) February 6, 2024

Country music is a family unto itself, and today our family hurts. Toby Keith was authentic country and a tremendous songwriter. Loretta loved both these things about him. Our family and the country music world grieves. We will miss you, Toby. Join us in praying for his family. pic.twitter.com/tvoO9324KH — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) February 6, 2024

From his early days in the Oklahoma oil fields to becoming a country icon, Keith’s legacy extends beyond his chart-topping songs. His impact on the industry was acknowledged with honors like the BMI Icon award in 2022. As he once said, “I write about life, and I sing about life, and I don’t overanalyze things.” With a powerful voice, a sense of humor, and an unwavering spirit, Toby Keith leaves behind a lasting imprint on country music and a legacy that will resonate for years to come.

He touched all with his talent for 62 years and we will miss him.

He leaves his wife Tricia Lucus, Shelley Covel Rowland, Stelen Keith Covel and country singer Krystal Keith.

What’s your favorite Toby Keith memory?