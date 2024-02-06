Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer – Update with Comments
Toby Keith, the country music legend behind anthems that stirred both critics and millions of fans, passed away at the age of 62 after bravely battling stomach cancer.
Keith, known for hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” continued performing throughout his cancer treatments, showcasing his resilience.
Carrie Underwood & Alan Jackson gave their thoughts:
His impactful career spanned the booming country era of the 1990s, marked by No. 1 Billboard hits such as “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.
He was still playing his music, sharing his gift while fighting Cancer.
And still loving his fans…
and giving tips to songwriters:
Beyond his musical prowess, Keith was recognized for his outspoken patriotism, notably in post-9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” His bold opinions sometimes stirred controversy, as seen in conflicts with fellow artists, including a memorable feud with The Chicks. Despite his contentious side, Keith’s commitment to philanthropy shone through. He went on numerous USO tours to entertain and support troops overseas, raising millions for charitable causes. In 2005, he ventured into entrepreneurship, founding his record label, Show Dog, and later contributing to Show Dog-Universal Music.
His journey wasn’t just about music; it was a tale of resilience, passion, and the pursuit of artistic authenticity. Fans, country music stars, everyone loved his authenticity.
He leaves his wife Tricia Lucus, Shelley Covel Rowland, Stelen Keith Covel and country singer Krystal Keith.