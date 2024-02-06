96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer – Update with Comments

February 6, 2024 9:18AM CST
Toby Keith, the country music legend behind anthems that stirred both critics and millions of fans, passed away at the age of 62 after bravely battling stomach cancer.

Keith, known for hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” continued performing throughout his cancer treatments, showcasing his resilience.

Carrie Underwood & Alan Jackson gave their thoughts:

His impactful career spanned the booming country era of the 1990s, marked by No. 1 Billboard hits such as “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

He was still playing his music, sharing his gift while fighting Cancer.

Getty Images

And still loving his fans…

 

and giving tips to songwriters:

Beyond his musical prowess, Keith was recognized for his outspoken patriotism, notably in post-9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” His bold opinions sometimes stirred controversy, as seen in conflicts with fellow artists, including a memorable feud with The Chicks. Despite his contentious side, Keith’s commitment to philanthropy shone through. He went on numerous USO tours to entertain and support troops overseas, raising millions for charitable causes. In 2005, he ventured into entrepreneurship, founding his record label, Show Dog, and later contributing to Show Dog-Universal Music.

His journey wasn’t just about music; it was a tale of resilience, passion, and the pursuit of artistic authenticity. Fans, country music stars, everyone loved his authenticity.

 

From his early days in the Oklahoma oil fields to becoming a country icon, Keith’s legacy extends beyond his chart-topping songs. His impact on the industry was acknowledged with honors like the BMI Icon award in 2022. As he once said, “I write about life, and I sing about life, and I don’t overanalyze things.” With a powerful voice, a sense of humor, and an unwavering spirit, Toby Keith leaves behind a lasting imprint on country music and a legacy that will resonate for years to come.
He touched all with his talent for 62 years and we will miss him.
LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 07: (EDITORS NOTE; THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CREATED WITH THE USE OF DIGITAL FILTERS) Musician Toby Keith speaks onstage at ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute To The Troops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)

He leaves his wife Tricia Lucus, Shelley Covel Rowland, Stelen Keith Covel and country singer Krystal Keith.

What’s your favorite Toby Keith memory?

