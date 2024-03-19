Toby Keith To Be Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

The Country Music Association has announced this year’s inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Just weeks after his death, Toby Keith is just one of the names on the list. During the announcement, they said, “Few artists have had bigger careers than Toby Keith. Outspoken and self-confident, Keith knew what he had even when others didn’t recognize it. Every time someone undervalued him or sold him short, he turned the slight into motivation and created fuel for a career that ranks with country’s greatest.” Fellow singers John Anderson and James Burton will also be inducted.

Toby died on February 5 at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.