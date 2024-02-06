96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Toby Keith’s Final Interview

February 6, 2024 10:38AM CST
Share
Toby Keith’s Final Interview
Getty Images

Country music lost a great person & musician in Toby Keith.

Toby Keith, 62, known for his hit song “Should Have Been a Cowboy,” “passed peacefully” on Monday night (February 5), his official X account said Tuesday (February 6).   In June 2022, he said he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was “receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery.” 

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the statement said. His biggest crossover hit, “Red Solo Cup” (2011), was a hilarious dedication to “the best receptacle for barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals” sung in a quasi-drunken mumble and reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Toby Keith Covel was born in Clinton, Oklahoma, on July 8, 1961, and raised in Moore, Oklahoma City. His father, an Army veteran in the oil business, introduced him to Western swing artists Bob Wills and Merle Haggard and Southern rock bands like the Marshall Tucker Band.

Mr. Keith married Tricia Lucus in 1984, adopted her daughter Shelley Covel Rowland and had two more daughters, Stelen Keith Covel and country singer Krystal Keith.

Listen to what Toby Keith had to say in this interview which proved to be his last.

Click here to see Toby Keith’s Last Interview 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
3:45pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
3:43pm
Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
3:39pm
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
3:31pm
My Next Thirty YearsTim Mcgraw
3:28pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Clues That Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Will Split, According To Fans
2

Elle King's Grand Ole Opry Performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” at the Ryman
3

Country Singer Chris Young Arrested At Midtown Bar
4

Scotty McCreery's "Cab In A Solo" Music Video Captures A Precious In-Studio Moment With Son Avery
5

Laughing Through Life: Brad Upton