Tom Holland Enjoyed Being Hit by a Car 17 Times Filming ‘Uncharted’

Feb 8, 2022 @ 9:17am
Tom Holland knows how to sell action as a six-time “Spider-Man,” but his latest role in “Uncharted,” leaves the stuntmen and special effects behind as he has to take on the tasks by himself.

“It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times. And people are like, ‘Wait, what?’ So for me, that was a very proud moment. It’s really, really cool and that would have to be one of the highlights,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter.   Holland plays Nathan Drake, in “Uncharted,” alongside Mark Wahlberg. “Uncharted” comes to theatres on February 18th.

 

