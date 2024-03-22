96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Touch-a-Truck

March 22, 2024 6:19AM CDT
Getty Images

Touch-a-Truck is a free, family-friendly community event that brings in children of all ages, including adults, and gives them a chance to touch, feel, and interact with various types of vehicles and equipment owned by businesses and members of the community. Touch-a-Truck hosts a variety of first responder vehicles, construction and farm equipment, car clubs, city services, and more. The attendees get to meet the operators of the machines and learn about what it takes to do their jobs and how the equipment works. In 2022 there were approximately 3,000 attendees.  In 2023 they had approximately 6,000.

Save the date for April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Horn Free hour is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

