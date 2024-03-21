Touchdowns and Testimonies: Coach Denny Duron on “God, Family, Football” on Freevee

“When you love these men and you love them enough to discipline them, you love them enough to tell them a truth… It changes their life in some way.”

Join Sean Dillon for an exclusive conversation with Denny Duron, head coach of the Evangel Eagles and star of Amazon Freevee’s “God. Family. Football.” Discover why Duron returned to coaching and how he instills the motto of “God, Family, Football” in his players’ lives. Plus, get insights into Duron’s life, from coaching NFL hopefuls to his favorite Bible verse. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation with the man behind the series, only on this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

