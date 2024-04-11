Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors

Release from Wes Bloomquist Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Joe Toussaint was selected to the 2023-24 Dave Campbell Texas Basketball All-Texas Third Team and sophomore Pop Isaacs was an honorable mention selection. The publication announced its awards on Thursday afternoon that was headlined by Houston’s Jamal Shead being named its Player of the Year, Best Senior, and Defensive Player of the Year.

Toussaint earned recognition after a season where he averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was also an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection after his only season with the Red Raiders. A Bronx, New York native, Toussaint played three seasons at Iowa and one at West Virginia before transferring to Texas Tech to play his final year of college basketball. He started all 34 games for the Red Raiders, scoring in double figures in 24 games and having three or more assists in 25. He had a career-high 12 assists at Butler and scored a season-high 21 points in a road win at West Virginia. Toussaint led Tech in scoring eight times, including his 16 points against NC State in the NCAA Tournament First Round.

Isaacs led Tech with 15.8 points and provided 3.5 assists per game. A Las Vegas native, he scored a career-high 32 points in a win over No. 20 BYU and finished the season scoring in double figures in 26 games. Isaacs started all 34 games for the Red Raiders and led the team in scoring in 15 games. He earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors.

Dave Campbell’s also listed Houston’s Kelvin Sampson as the Coach of the Year and had Shead, Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M), RayJ Dennis (Baylor), Emanuel Miller (TCU) and Dylan Disu (Texas) on its All-Texas First Team. The second team was: Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor), Max Abmas (Texas), LJ Cryer (Houston), Jason Edwards (UNT) and J’Wan Roberts (Houston) while the third team was: Toussaint, Tae Hardy (UTEP), Jakorie Smith (Tarleton), Emanuel Sharp (Houston) and Yves Missi (Baylor).

Release Provided By Texas Tech Athletics