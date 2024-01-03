96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Trainer Reveals The Three Biggest Mistakes People Make When They First Start Exercising

January 3, 2024 9:40AM CST
Closeup low angle view of a late 20’sman doing some cardio workout on a treadmill. He’s wearing gray sports t-shirt, soaked in sweat.There are three more people next to him, blurry. Back lit, Sun is flaring from the right hand side.

Expert trainer Thibo David advises setting reasonable and sustainable goals to keep your New Year’s workout resolutions. Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and several elite sportsmen trust him to help them reach their fitness goals.

David recommends being unaware of your limits. Before starting a tough new routine, build foundational fitness, beginning with lengthy walks, mild jogs, or steady-paced riding.

Don’t let social media and fitness fads influence you, advises David. “Don’t try and compete with anyone else; compete with yourself,” he says.

David also says that focusing on superficial goals won’t work. “It’s very important that we think beyond ‘I just want to work out so I can look good.’ It has to be more than that.”

