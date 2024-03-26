Travel with me to Pittsburgh for the NCAA Tournament

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

Tuesday March 19th will be a day that I will never forget. This was the day that I had the amazing opportunity to travel to the first and second round of the NCAA tournament with the Texas Tech Pom Squad. Traveling to the NCAA tournament has been something that I have always dreamed about getting to experience and the day has finally arrived where I would get to experience chartering on a plane to the biggest basketball tournament.

I woke up bright and early at 5:00 a.m. to go to our regular Tuesday morning workouts, then came home to shower and get ready, I also made sure all my uniforms and necessities were packed and put on my business casual outfit to travel to Pittsburgh.

I left my apartment at 9:45 a.m. to make sure I parked my car at the womble facility to load the bus and head to the airport by 10:30. After the bus arrived at the airport we went through a quick screening and officially loaded the plane with excitement.

The plane took off around 1:00 p.m. and was approximately three hours long. On the plane I sat next to some of my pom squad friends as we talked about how excited we were for this trip and did some homework to make sure I was on top of my schoolwork for the week. We officially landed in Pennsylvania at around 5:00 p.m. because of the time change. After getting all our stuff off the plane, we headed to our hotel for a spectacular weekend of new adventures in a new state while getting to cheer on the basketball team and represent the double T.

I have been given so many incredible opportunities as a member of Tech Pom, but this was a trip to Pittsburgh Pennsylvania for the NCAA tournament, was truly an experience of a lifetime.