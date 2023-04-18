96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Treppie Market Founder Jennifer Andrews on Helping Kids Sell Their Homemade Goods

April 17, 2023 11:12PM CDT
Share
Treppie Market Founder Jennifer Andrews on Helping Kids Sell Their Homemade Goods
Treppie Market

When she 1st met her husband she didn’t want to give him her real phone number. She loves the color teal and want to empower girls who create with Treppie. Founder Jennifer Andrews joins us to talk empowering young entrepreneurs Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Entrepreneur
Jennifer Andrews
Mentor
Mom
Sean Dillon
Speech Pathologist
Treppie

Recently Played

RevivalShenandoah
3:17am
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
3:13am
Til You CantCody Johnson
3:10am
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
3:07am
Singles You UpJordan Davis
3:04am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
3

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
4

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani Hit The CMT Stage Together
5

Construction Has Begun for Lubbock’s Dave & Buster’s