Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban And More To Appear On 2023 ACM Honors Telecast

The ACM shared the lineup for the 16th annual ACM Honors, hosted by Carly Pearce. Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award. Kane Brown won the International Award for his contributions to country music worldwide. Tim McGraw received the ACM Icon Award, and Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the late K.T. Oslin were honored with the ACM Poet’s Award for songwriting. The 2023 ACM Honors airs on FOX on September 18 at 8 PM ET.