96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban And More To Appear On 2023 ACM Honors Telecast

August 29, 2023 9:14AM CDT
Share
Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban And More To Appear On 2023 ACM Honors Telecast
Getty Images

The ACM shared the lineup for the 16th annual ACM Honors, hosted by Carly Pearce.  Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award. Kane Brown won the International Award for his contributions to country music worldwide.   Tim McGraw received the ACM Icon Award, and Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the late K.T. Oslin were honored with the ACM Poet’s Award for songwriting.  The 2023 ACM Honors airs on FOX on September 18 at 8 PM ET.

More about:
963 KLLL
Country News
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Real Good ManTim Mcgraw
2:02pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
1:59pm
Hometown GirlJosh Turner
1:56pm
The House That Built MeMiranda Lambert
1:52pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
1:49pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Black Business Expo August 19th
3

Exploring 'March to the Majority' with Newt Gingrich
4

City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza
5

Queen Charlotte Unveiled: Conversations with Gabrielle Collins