96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

TV’s Evolution Unveiled: Inside ‘Pandora’s Box’ with Peter Biskind

December 10, 2023 8:26PM CST
Share
TV’s Evolution Unveiled: Inside ‘Pandora’s Box’ with Peter Biskind
Peter Biskind

Join Sean Dillon on Beyond the Mic for an exclusive interview with author Peter Biskind, delving into the seismic shifts in television showcased in his book ‘Pandora’s Box: How Guts, Guile, and Greed Upended TV.’ Explore the future of TV post-streaming, the impact of pandemic-driven cutbacks, and the evolution of programming. Discover Biskind’s insights on the rise of reality TV and its effects on content quality. Plus, catch his responses in the ‘Rockin’ 8′ for Peter’s takes on canceled gems, and who he’d want for a hypothetical interview. Dive into the conversation about the TV industry’s next transformative force and uncover Biskind’s opinions on the one show that damaged our country like no other. Don’t miss this insider’s view on the past, present, and future of television.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
BeyondtheMic
BeyondtheMicwithSeanDillon
PandorasBox
PeakTV
PeterBiskind
Programming
SeanDillon
Streaming
Television

Recently Played

Small Town FamousBowman
3:37am
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
3:33am
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
3:30am
Chipping MillTurnpike Troubadours
3:27am
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
3:23am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Says He's Learned A Lot About Himself
2

What Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year For 2023?
3

Jacqueline Bisset's Silver Screen Secrets: 'Loren & Rose' Unraveled
4

Keith Urban Says He'd Be 'In Jail' If He Hadn't Gone Into Music
5

Musical Nostalgia Unboxed: Jock Bartley Unplugged on 'Friends and Family'