TV’s Evolution Unveiled: Inside ‘Pandora’s Box’ with Peter Biskind

Join Sean Dillon on Beyond the Mic for an exclusive interview with author Peter Biskind, delving into the seismic shifts in television showcased in his book ‘Pandora’s Box: How Guts, Guile, and Greed Upended TV.’ Explore the future of TV post-streaming, the impact of pandemic-driven cutbacks, and the evolution of programming. Discover Biskind’s insights on the rise of reality TV and its effects on content quality. Plus, catch his responses in the ‘Rockin’ 8′ for Peter’s takes on canceled gems, and who he’d want for a hypothetical interview. Dive into the conversation about the TV industry’s next transformative force and uncover Biskind’s opinions on the one show that damaged our country like no other. Don’t miss this insider’s view on the past, present, and future of television.

