TxDOT Urges Texans to Join in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

TxDOT is raising awareness about the dangers of human trafficking and working with other state agencies to help stop this horrific crime.

During National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, TxDOT is continuing its “On the Road to End Human Trafficking” campaign and working with other state agencies through the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Coordinating Council and the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force. The Texas Legislature passed SB1527 in 2023, which added TxDOT to both groups.

“In the fight against human trafficking, it takes all of us working together,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “We’re empowering our people to be on the lookout to spot the signs of human trafficking and with more than 13,000 employees across the state, we can make a difference.”

TxDOT recently updated its Human Trafficking Awareness employee training video to include information on the various types of trafficking, red flags commonly associated, how transportation is used to aid traffickers and ways individuals can safely report suspicious activity.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, TxDOT will join other agencies around the state to recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Day by wearing blue as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Texas consistently has the second highest number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. It is important for all of us to be aware, stay vigilant, and report signs of human trafficking. There are several ways to report human trafficking situations:

Call 911 for emergencies.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Call iWatchTexas at 844-643-2251 or submit a report through their website or through the iWatch app. on your mobile device.

By being alert and “trusting your gut,” you can help play a role in preventing the tragedy of human trafficking.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at [email protected] or (512) 463-8700.

