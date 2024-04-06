Unveiling America’s Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets

Adam Gamal, a secretive military operative turned author, discusses his book “The Unit: My Life Fighting Terrorists as one of America’s Most Secret Military Operatives.” Discover his journey from Egypt to the US, his covert missions, and much more. Hear about his experiences and the challenges faced by The Unit, all while his voice remains disguised for his families safety. Tune in for a conversation with a true American hero.

