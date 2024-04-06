96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Unveiling America’s Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets

April 6, 2024 5:16AM CDT
Adam Gamal / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Adam Gamal, a secretive military operative turned author, discusses his book “The Unit: My Life Fighting Terrorists as one of America’s Most Secret Military Operatives.” Discover his journey from Egypt to the US, his covert missions, and much more. Hear about his experiences and the challenges faced by The Unit, all while his voice remains disguised for his families safety. Tune in for a conversation with a true American hero.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

