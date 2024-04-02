96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Unveiling Female Firsts: Bonnie-Jill Laflin’s Remarkable Book

April 2, 2024 6:38AM CDT
Unveiling Female Firsts: Bonnie-Jill Laflin’s Remarkable Book
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic / Bonnie-Jill Laflin

Join us for a conversation with the multi-talented Bonnie-Jill Laflin to discuss her latest book ‘In a League of Her Own- Celebrating Female Firsts in Sports.’ Bonnie-Jill shares childhood memories with her police officer father, the impact of NIL on women’s sports and more. Who does she think needs to be in the NFL Hall of Fame next? Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

