96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Unveiling the Heart of Chicago Med: A Conversation with Marlyne Barrett

March 26, 2024 10:21PM CDT
Share
Unveiling the Heart of Chicago Med: A Conversation with Marlyne Barrett
NBC / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join actress Marlyne Barrett, known for her role as Head Charge Nurse Maggie Lockwood on NBC’s “Chicago Med,” as she discusses her career, activism, and more on this Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Short Cut. From navigating chaotic situations on the show to her passion for giving back and her love for directing regional theater, Marlyne shares insights into her life and work in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Actor
Actress
BeyondtheMic
Chicago Med
Director
Marlyne Barrett
NBC
Nurse
SeanDillon
Uno Master

Recently Played

White HorseChris Stapleton
5:32am
Outlaws And MustangsCody Jinks
5:29am
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
5:20am
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
5:16am
Life With YouKelsey Hart
5:08am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Statement from head coach Krista Gerlich
2

Scream 7 to Aliens Discovering Gold Records
3

Man, 22, Reported Missing After Being Kicked Out Of Luke Bryan's Nashville Bar
4

Dolly Parton Teases Beyonce Singing “Jolene”
5

Lucie Tiger stops by the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Found My Home"