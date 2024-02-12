Valentine’s Day Events in Lubbock

Need something to do with your lover this Valentine’s Day? Check out these events happening in Lubbock:

What: Valentine’s Day Letter Writing

When: February 14, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Museum of Texas Tech University

For more visit here.

What: Bee My Valentine

When: February 14, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Mahon Library

For more visit here.

What: Love & Lemurs Couple’s Painting Workshop

When: February 14, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ringtail Ranch

For more visit here.

What: Board & Brush: Valentine’s Date Night

When: February 14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2604 Boston

For more visit here.