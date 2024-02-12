Valentine’s Day Events in Lubbock
February 12, 2024 8:00AM CST
Need something to do with your lover this Valentine’s Day? Check out these events happening in Lubbock:
What: Valentine’s Day Letter Writing
When: February 14, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Where: Museum of Texas Tech University
For more visit here.
What: Bee My Valentine
When: February 14, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Where: Mahon Library
For more visit here.
What: Love & Lemurs Couple’s Painting Workshop
When: February 14, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ringtail Ranch
For more visit here.
What: Board & Brush: Valentine’s Date Night
When: February 14, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 2604 Boston
For more visit here.
