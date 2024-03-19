Visit Lubbock Announces the Texas High Plains Wine Trail

Visit Lubbock is excited to announce the launch of the Texas High Plains Wine Trail, a curated collection of local wineries and wine festivals offering participants the opportunity to explore, experience and celebrate Lubbock’s award-winning wineries. As the leading grower of Texas wine grapes, with more than 85% grown and produced in the area, the Lubbock area is a pillar in the Texas wine industry.

Participants who sign up at go.visitlubbock.org will receive an interactive mobile pass to serve as a guide featuring a detailed map of the trail and information about each participating winery and event. Visitors to participating wineries will present a code to the cashier to earn points toward prizes and discounts. Those who visit four participating locations, earning 400 points, can redeem a one-time commemorative Texas High Plains wine and Visit Lubbock wine cork and cheese board. Each stop along the trails earns participants 100 points. For 300 points, participants can redeem 50% off one general admission ticket to Lubbock Uncorked.

The Texas High Plains Wine Trail aims to highlight the Texas wine industry, which got its start in the High Plains. Known as the leading producer of fruit for the state, the High Plains boasts award-winning wineries, a two-time James Beard nominated winemaker – Kim McPherson – and a climate conducive to growing a hearty grape worthy of all praise. Lubbock is home to not only Clinton “Doc” McPherson, also known as the Father of Texas Wine, but to the second oldest winery in the state, Llano Estacado Winery. Here, the legacy lives on through generations of talented winemakers. Throughout the Wine Trail, guests will have the opportunity to taste the High Plains through each sip of award-winning wine while learning more about the industry.

Enjoy exclusive discounts from wineries and events including Llano Estacado Winery, Farmhouse Vineyards, McPherson Cellars and Uncorked Wine Festival. Participating wineries also include Burklee Hill Vineyards, English Newsom Winery, Idalou Harvest Co., Prairie Chick Winery & Milieu, and the McPherson Cellars’ Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Wine and Beer Festival.

For more information, click here.

About Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports

Visit Lubbock is Lubbock’s official Convention & Visitors Bureau, charged with increasing the activity of leisure, sports, meeting and convention travel to Lubbock. Since 2004, Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports have booked more than 4,925 events or conventions, resulting in 5.91 million visitors, 1.5 million room nights and $461.4 million in direct economic impact to the Lubbock area. For more information, please call 800.692.4035 or go to VisitLubbock.org. For our latest events, check out our Facebook and Instagram pages.

###