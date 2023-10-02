96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Walt’s Last Unfinished Project “Disneyland on the Mountain”

October 2, 2023 6:25PM CDT
Walt’s Last Unfinished Project “Disneyland on the Mountain”
Greg Glasgow / Kathryn Mayer / Beyond the Mic

Join us Beyond the Mic as we delve into the untold story of ‘Disneyland on the Mountain’, a ski resort born from Walt Disney’s final passion project. Writers and journalists Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer reveal the secrets behind this hidden gem. Discover how Walt’s past influenced his vision and how Mineral King still shapes Disney today. Get the inside scoop in this exclusive interview. Don’t miss it!

