Water Line Construction to Begin Tuesday

January 12, 2024 2:06AM CST
On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, MH Civil Constructors will begin construction of a proposed water line, located in the alley south of 17th Street between Quaker Avenue and Orlando Avenue, in the Cowan Addition neighborhood.

The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for the public along Quaker Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Orlando Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

