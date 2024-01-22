Why 2024 Will Be The Year Of The Cicada

The Midwest is going to hear a whole lot of buzzing this spring and summer – a once-in-a-lifetime cicada brood is set to hatch in 2024. It’s actually two different cicada broods, one on a 13-year cycle and another on a 17-year cycle, that are both set to hatch this year – an incredibly rare event only happens once every 221 years. The cicadas will surface across several Midwestern and southern states, but most heavily in Illinois and Missouri. They’ll begin to appear in the spring and be mostly gone by July 1st.