Why Eric Church And Rascal Flatts Clashed On Tour

Eric Church has been making bold moves since the start of his career. He demonstrated this right off the bat when he was a new artist opening for Rascal Flatts in 2006. What started off as a great opportunity has become country music folklore, thanks to Church’s rebellious attitude. Church hopped on the Flatts’ ‘Me and My Gang Tour’ in 2006 where he proved to be somewhat controversial. The hitmaker made a habit of repeatedly performing too loud and past his allotted time slot each night.

“We sat him down in our dressing room and were like, ‘We’ll put you on early so you can play longer. But please, just be off the stage because we still have to do our show,’” Jay DeMarcus said in 2014.

The final straw came after their show at Madison Square Garden in New York City when the trio asserted that they’re charged thousands of dollars for every extra minute. Church still didn’t abide and deliberately played 20 minutes of overtime. He lasted only a handful of shows before he was fired from the tour.