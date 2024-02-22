96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Woman to Become First Person to Marry AI-Generated Hologram

February 22, 2024 11:08AM CST
Woman to Become First Person to Marry AI-Generated Hologram
A Spanish artist is making AI and marriage history.  Alicia Framis is set to become the first person to marry a hologram generated by artificial intelligence.  Framis will use the marriage to explore the complexities of relationships and the impact AI could have on emotions.”It’s a romantic relationship between a woman and artificial intelligence,” she recently posted on Instagram. “We know that soon robots and humans will be sexual partners, but for me, the next important step is emotionally involving artificial intelligence with humans.”  Framis previously explored the topic of companionship by living with a mannequin named Pierre. What do you think of this? Will more people attempt relationships with AI?

