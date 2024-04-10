You’re Invited: Spring Football Game Tailgate

Attention Red Raiders!

Saturday, April 20th, join us for the official Texas Tech Athletics Tailgate for the Football Spring Game in Midland! Both the tailgate and spring game are free entry, but be sure to bring some Raider Power with you!

Details:

• April 20th, 10am – 1pm. Kickoff for Spring Game is at 1pm

• Midland, TX • Astound Broadband Stadium • West Parking Lot

• Free Food & Drinks While Supplies Last

• Live Music ft. Grant Gilbert

• Hear From Joey McGuire & Welcome the Texas Tech Football Team As They Enter The Stadium

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Click here for more information.